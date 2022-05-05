Westwood DORA celebrates official grand opening on Cinco de Mayo

CINCINNATI — Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, the DORA in Westwood is officially opening with a neighborhood party.

The Designated Outdoor Drinking Area, DORA, had a soft opening back in March for St. Patrick's Day, but leaders want the entire community to know that the DORA is now in effect.

To celebrate accordingly, community leaders are hosting a launch party Thursday evening at Westwood Town Hall Park, located at 3017 Harrison Ave. The celebration is family and pet-friendly and will have music, entertainment and activities for all.

The DORA in Westwood stretches along Harrison Avenue from about Wondercade near Montclair Avenue to Ivory House, which is just after Montana Avenue.

You can visit 11 different businesses, including Westside Brewing, to buy a drink and then walk back outside or to other businesses to enjoy it.

The DORA is open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 11 p.m. on weekends.

Officials say the goal of the DORA was to continue revitalization in the neighborhood and to attract new visitors and businesses.

Westside Brewing General Manager Adam Wiggins says they've probably seen the most success from the DORA, selling about 1,000 cups since March.

Keep in mind, if you’re going to purchase an alcoholic beverage to take outside, it has to be in a designated DORA cup — this is not a BYOB scenario.

Westside Brewing hopes neighboring businesses see great success as well.

“I think it's going to bring more people to this area... more people is going to mean better streets, more parking, there's going to be more stuff for this community,” Wiggins said.

“Bigger events in the park, more markets, concerts, all sorts of fun stuff.”

Wiggins says some of the hesitation about the DORA was the cleanup and making sure sanitation can keep up with the extra trash. Despite that worry, he says there isn’t a problem yet.

