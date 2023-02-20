CPD: Teen, adult shot in Westwood

CINCINNATI — A 16-year-old girl and a 29-year-old man are in the hospital after an early-morning shooting in Westwood, Cincinnati police said.

According to investigators, the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Harrison Avenue around 4:35 a.m. Monday.

The victims were not on the scene. Police said they were dropped off at UC Medical Center in a private vehicle shortly after police were dispatched to the report of shots fired.

Investigators have not provided an update on their conditions.

Cincinnati police have not said if they've identified any suspects.

READ MORE

'Never feel bad needing a break': New drop-in day care opens in Westwood, parents can sign up at the door

Cincinnati firefighters rescue 4 cats from apartment fire

Westwood DORA to finally celebrate grand opening after weather cancels three previous attempts