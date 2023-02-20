Watch Now
CPD: Teen, adult shot in Westwood

Both victims were taken to the hospital
Posted at 11:12 AM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 11:14:42-05

CINCINNATI — A 16-year-old girl and a 29-year-old man are in the hospital after an early-morning shooting in Westwood, Cincinnati police said.

According to investigators, the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Harrison Avenue around 4:35 a.m. Monday.

The victims were not on the scene. Police said they were dropped off at UC Medical Center in a private vehicle shortly after police were dispatched to the report of shots fired.

Investigators have not provided an update on their conditions.

Cincinnati police have not said if they've identified any suspects.

