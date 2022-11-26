WestSide Holiday Market brings businesses together on Small Business Saturday

CINCINNATI — More than 100 small businesses participated in this year’s Westside Holiday Market.

The event is a way for small businesses to connect with the community and highlight the West side.

WestSide Holiday Market Coordinator Cory Gaiser said it’s important to highlight other community markets that aren’t downtown. He added that the WestSide Holiday Market is a way to bring the community together.

Krystle Gaiser said event organizers carefully selected all of the vendors.

“So, we have probably the most vendors we’ve had at any event and we do handpick all of them so they are people you would shop for Christmas, so very unique items, stuff you just can’t get anywhere else,” Krystle Gaiser said.

The WestSide Holiday Market is happening today. Over 100 small businesses will be in attendance. #SmallBusinessSaturday @WCPO pic.twitter.com/gBX37vdVAx — Jessica Hart WCPO (@JessicaHartTV) November 26, 2022

Several small business owners said the event is a great way to invest in the community.

“I’m so excited. It brings so many people to the area today, so it’s going to be really great for all the small businesses here,” said Brittany Frey. "It brings so many people to the community that typically wouldn’t be here today."

Frank Eversole, with the newly opened W Bar + Bistro, welcomes the crowds that flock to the market.

“It’s a huge boost to our income, so we welcome them to come in. We have different holiday shows and events every year, but this is like the big finish for us,” Eversole said.

This is the first year the market is taking place at Westwood Town Hall, whereas it used to take place at Harvest Home Park.

“It’s so important for the neighborhood to come out and invest in the community because this is what makes our community strong, you know, this is what makes our community a whole, and it’s so exciting that we’re able to feature Westwood today and all of the small businesses locally and from across the city,” said Jackie Frondorf, owner of Frond.

The event is now conveniently located near some Westwood mainstays, such as Nation Kitchen & Bar and West Side Brewing.

“There are so many different awesome things where you can do gift shopping, or things for yourself, but it’s just a really cool event supporting pretty much every local business and crafters,” said West Side Brewing's Jason Miller.

Miller said there’s been a positive impact on the community since all of the monthly markets moved to the Westwood Town Hall location in 2022.

The holiday market runs from Noon-5 p.m.

None other than Santa Claus will also be in attendance between 1-4 p.m.