Longstanding west side dining spot Sebastian's Greek Restaurant comes under new ownership

Sebastian's Greek Restaurant — a longtime eatery on the west side of Cincinnati — is gearing up for a new owner.

The Greek restaurant, which opened in 1976, has been owned by Alex Vassilou since it was founded. The West Price Hill restaurant and its building have been purchased by restaurateur Adel Samaan, a friend of Vassilou's.

"Don't worry — the gyros are staying. But Alex is ready to move on," a press release said about the new ownership.

Samaan purchased the restaurant — located at 5209 Glenway Avenue — for an undisclosed amount in a deal that was finalized last week.

"After close to 50 years of serving the community here at Sebastian's, I am finally ready to retire and spend more time with my family, especially my grandchildren," Vassilou said. "I'm very happy to send off Sebastian's with a good man and my good friend, Mr. Adel Samaan, and I hope the community will still continue to support and enjoy Sebastian's for a long time to come."

Samaan has owned Gold Star Chili in Western Hills for two decades. Both Vassilou and Samaan are immigrants to the U.S., and both are certified restaurant industry veterans — Vassilou since 1976 and Samaan since 1979. While Vassilou is actually Greek, Samaan is described as Greek at heart.

"Sebastian's is like my neighbor, and I've always been a fan. As a longtime west side business owner, I know how cherished Sebastian's is to Cincinnati," Samaan said. "I'm looking forward to honoring its legacy while also helping oversee its next phase."

Samaan has no plans to change Sebastian's longstanding menu. Otherwise, customers can expect changes to the restaurant's dining room and carry-out experiences under the new ownership. Samaan plans to expand Sebastian's offerings with online food ordering and delivery options to reach more of the community.

There will be a formal unveiling of all of Samaan's updates in the fall, and Vassilou is set to assist Samaan with the process until mid-August.

