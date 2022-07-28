KENWOOD, Ohio — Credits will roll for the last time at Kenwood Theatre this Thursday.

Theatre Management Corporation President Gary S. Goldman announced the theater will cease operations Friday, July 29 following an agreement with its landlord, whose redevelopment plans for the center do not include a movie theater.

"It has been a great 12 years that include developing close relationships with customers and employees, hosting movie star appearances, special events, and just overall fun, with a lot of work added," Goldman said. "What has been the most meaningful to us, as a locally owned and operated theater, is our loyal customer base."

Goldman said sister theaters Esquire Theatre and Mariemont Theatre will remain open.

Kenwood Theatre is showing Thor: Love and Thunder, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Elvis, Jurassic World Dominion, Top Gun: Maverick and Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank in its final days.

READ MORE

Holtman's Donut Shop to close its Over-the-Rhine location after 9 years

Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe announces 6 new stores

Mad Frog closing Clifton location after nearly 30 years of music, new location coming soon