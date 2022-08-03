Watch Now
O Pie O to close only remaining location in Over-the-Rhine

The shop's final day is Aug. 7
O Pie O
Posted at 11:26 AM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 11:26:47-04

O Pie O — a sweet and savory pie shop — is closing its only remaining location after this week.

The pie shop will be closing its doors on Aug. 7 after multiple years of business in Over-the-Rhine.

"Thank you for all your support over the years," the shop wrote in a statement. "Nothing we've done or accomplished would have been possible without you."

The OTR shop opened eight years ago on E 13th Street. In 2021, the business closed its East Walnut Hills location to rebrand it into a new concept.

In April 2022, the owners opened the new East Walnut Hills concept — Heyday Burger Restaurant. The restaurant, located at 1527 Madison Road, offers burgers, fries and more, including some of O Pie O's pies.

Despite the OTR pie shop closing, the shop's honey vinegary pie will still be available at Heyday. Customers will be able to purchase a whole pie or by the slice.

For those interested in buying something from the shop before it's closure, here are its remaining hours:

  • Thursday, Aug. 4 — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Aug. 5 —11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Aug. 6 — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, Aug. 7 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The shop's menu items will be available each day until they run out.

