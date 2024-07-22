Residents, anti-violence advocates react after 2 kids stabbed in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Two kids were hurt in a stabbing Monday morning, and Cincinnati police say they have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with it.

The stabbing happened in the 1000 block of Rutledge Avenue around 8 a.m., police said.

WCPO crews were on the scene around 1 p.m. and saw investigators enter the home where the stabbing occurred.

Tamika Halls, who lives not far from where the stabbing happened, told WCPO 9 that the stabbing was "scary."

“It’s scary, my kids play up and down this street. They ride their bikes, they go to the store by themselves,” Halls said.

She said her neighborhood is calm and quiet.

"It’s peaceful, everybody's really peaceful, clean, quiet. It’s not very many kids on this street. A lot of older people, people that own their homes,” Halls said.

Community leaders have been working to combat violence, especially between Cincinnati's youth.

Mitch Morris, director of Cincinnati Works' Phoenix Program, has been working with local kids to try and reduce violence in the area for decades.

Morris sat down with us to discuss how his team works with kids to try and help their mindset.

"It’s not a good thing to want to hurt each other, so when you’re teaching kindness, it doesn’t matter if it’s a gun or knife,” Morris said.

Morris said his team hosts dozens of kids daily.

The kids hang out and play with one another, and there's also teamwork and speakers that come and visit. The program also has a designated space for kids to use punching bags or other martial arts equipment to let out emotion or frustration.

“We have to magnetize the concern we have to each other,” Morris said.

Morris and his team have worked with city leaders, including the CPD Chief Theresa Theetge, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers and other pivotal Cincinnati leaders, to help push their message to those in need.