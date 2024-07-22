CPD: 2 juveniles stabbed in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Two juveniles were stabbed in West Price Hill Monday morning, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

CPD said one of the victims was a 12-year-old and the other was a 14-year-old.

The stabbing happened in the 1000 block of Rutledge Avenue at approximately 8 a.m.

Both victims were transported to Cincinnati Children's Medical Hospital Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the stabbing.

CPD said no one is in custody at this time.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.

We are working to get additional information. Check this story for updates.