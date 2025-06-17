Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiEast Westwood

Actions

Cincinnati police, fire and SWAT respond to East Westwood home

east westwood fire swat situation
Caleb Noe/WCPO
east westwood fire swat situation
Posted

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police, fire and SWAT have responded to a home in East Westwood.

The Cincinnati Fire Department first reported Monday night that firefighters were on scene at a house fire on Harkness Avenue. Fire officials said Cincinnati police had also responded. A WCPO crew that arrived at the fire saw a SWAT vehicle also outside the home.

Fire officials said residents near the area should exercise caution and avoid Harkness Avenue near Yost Avenue if possible, "as there is still a heavy smoke presence."

WCPO has reached out to Cincinnati police for more information. This story will be updated.

Murder For Millions

More local news:
Meet the K9 sniffing out evidence in Tri-State child pornography cases Republican lawmakers in Ohio to propose total abortion and IVF ban CPD: Pedestrian, motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Lower Price Hill

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.