Cincinnati police, fire and SWAT respond to East Westwood home

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police, fire and SWAT have responded to a home in East Westwood.

The Cincinnati Fire Department first reported Monday night that firefighters were on scene at a house fire on Harkness Avenue. Fire officials said Cincinnati police had also responded. A WCPO crew that arrived at the fire saw a SWAT vehicle also outside the home.

Fire officials said residents near the area should exercise caution and avoid Harkness Avenue near Yost Avenue if possible, "as there is still a heavy smoke presence."

