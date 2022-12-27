One person injured in fire at Stanley Rowe Tower apartments in West End

CINCINNATI — A fire at Stanley Rowe Tower apartments in the West End on Tuesday left one person injured, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Several crews responded after CFD declared a second alarm, indicating additional help was needed at the scene.

Officials have not elaborated on the condition of the person injured, how many apartments were affected or what they suspect as the cause of the fire.

According to the Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority, the CMHA-owned apartment building spans roughly 12 acres, and houses hundreds of residents, though their website does not say exactly how many people live in each building. CMHA's website acknowledges "the property is in need of substantial capital repairs" and vows to "modernize the property and improve conditions while maintaining long-term affordability."