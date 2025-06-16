Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiLower Price Hill

Actions

CPD: Pedestrian, motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Lower Price Hill

Police lights
Scripps News
Lights on a police car.
Police lights
Posted

CINCINNATI — Two people are in the hospital after a motorcyclist hit a pedestrian in Lower Price Hill Monday afternoon.

Cincinnati police said officers responded to 2000 River Road at around 12:30 p.m. for a reported crash. An initial investigation determined a 54-year-old man was driving east in a 2006 Moto Guzzi when he hit a 68-year-old woman crossing the road. The woman was not in a marked crosswalk.

Both the motorcyclist and the pedestrian were taken to UC Medical Center with serious injuries, CPD said. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact CPD's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

Replay: WCPO 9 News at 6PM

More local news:
Cincinnati council tackles twin crises: Vehicle upgrades and police staffing Tri-State attorneys general sign onto $7.4B opioid settlement Veterans can get free rides to medical appointments through Hamilton County VSC

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.