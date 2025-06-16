CPD: Pedestrian, motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Lower Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Two people are in the hospital after a motorcyclist hit a pedestrian in Lower Price Hill Monday afternoon.

Cincinnati police said officers responded to 2000 River Road at around 12:30 p.m. for a reported crash. An initial investigation determined a 54-year-old man was driving east in a 2006 Moto Guzzi when he hit a 68-year-old woman crossing the road. The woman was not in a marked crosswalk.

Both the motorcyclist and the pedestrian were taken to UC Medical Center with serious injuries, CPD said. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact CPD's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.