Cincinnati leaders to apologize to West End residents for historical 'elimination' of the community

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati city leaders plan to hold a Tuesday afternoon press conference to apologize to West End residents for the historical "elimination of the lower West End community and the losses that it caused," according to a press release announcing the event.

Mayor Aftab Pureval and Councilmember Scotty Johnson will head up the press conference, during which they and other members of city council plan to "express sincere regret and initiating reconciliation to former residents of the city's lower West End, their descendants and to all Cincinnatians," reads the press release.

The press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. at City Hall downtown.

"This displacement was rooted in institutional racism and resulted in the destruction of social, political, cultural and faith networks," says the press release. "And the City of Cincinnati failed to deliver on its promise to adequately re-house displaced residents, resulting in trauma and the loss of generational wealth within this Black community."

It's unclear from the press release which specific historical event that displaced families in the West End will be the focus of the apology. In the 1950s, the construction of I-75 cut through the neighborhood, dividing it and displacing many residents.

Beginning in 2019, displacement came to the West End again in the form of a stadium deal, as FC Cincinnati purchased multiple blocks in the neighborhood, including apartment buildings housing long-term residents.

Several of the buildings demolished to make way for TQL Stadium and its parking garages were low-income apartments, the last of which were vacated in January 2020 to make way for the stadium's construction. FC Cincinnati made several deals to assuage displaced West End residents, including paying them undisclosed sums for relocation expenses, though many who spoke about being forced to move said they didn't do so happily.

In April, as city, county and state leaders began considering designs for the upcoming project that will reimagine the Brent Spence Bridge corridor, a group stepped forward to advocate on the West End's behalf. Bridge Forward presented an alternative design for the project that aimed to focus on improved walkability and enhanced public safety.

Project leaders also said they hoped the alternate design could help reconnect neighborhoods on the Cincinnati side of the bridge. The West End Community Council voted in support of Bridge Forward's design.