'We think we can do better:' Tri-State group presents alternate Brent Spence Bridge project design

CINCINNATI — A local group presented an alternative design for the Brent Spence Bridge project to a Cincinnati City Council committee Tuesday morning.

The proposal by Bridge Forward isn't about the Brent Spence or its companion bridge planned to be built next to it. Instead, it's focused on the roads and land on the Ohio side of the river that would be impacted by the project.

Bridge Forward's vision for the project includes improved walkability and enhanced public safety. Project leaders also hope their vision can reconnect neighborhoods on the Cincinnati side of the bridge.

“This is the biggest public project this city’s going to see in a long, long time," former mayor John Cranley said.

Cranley and former Cincinnati Mayor Mark Mallory have been working with Bridge Forward to advocate for this alternate design. Several community councils including the West End Community Council have voted to support this plan.

Brian Boland with Bridge Forward said the goal is to open up the 30 acres adjacent to downtown, or everywhere in green on the map below.

Bridge Forward

“What they’re proposing is sort of a rollercoaster, all kinds of ramps that go this way and that way and feel like you’re on a rollercoaster and it takes up a lot of horizontal land," Cranley said about the current Ohio Department of Transportation design.

Bridge Forward's design would condense the highways leading to the Brent Spence Bridge and the new companion bridge set to be built next to it.

“Our solution is to look at the vertical distance between US-50 on West 6th and US-50 where it goes into the Fort Washington Way trench and use some of that vertical space to run this section underneath the main roadway," Boland said.

Bridge Forward The pink lines on this map are roads that would be added under Bridge Forward's design.

The plan would also add a street grid extension.

Bridge Forward The purple lines on this map are the street grid extension proposed under Bridge Forward's design.

Bridge Forward said it's been submitting its design plans to ODOT as they evolve. ODOT had expressed concerns about a previous version of the design.

"The project team has and continues to welcome any and all ideas that will help make this transformational project even better. Some of the feedback has led to enhanced pedestrian/bike infrastructure across I-75 to connect downtown Cincinnati to western neighborhoods," said Matt Bruning, ODOT's spokesperson. "It has also prompted us to shrink the footprint of the project to recapture land for the City of Cincinnati. We look forward to our continued work with stakeholders.”

The more than nine acres already recaptured for the city isn't enough for Bridge Forward.

“The basic point is we think we can do better than the current design and something as close to this is what we are aiming for, knowing there will be compromises along the way," Cranley said.

State officials are currently bidding out the project to firms that will refine the plans and consider alternatives. The design-build contract will be awarded on May 31.

