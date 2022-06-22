Man found shot to death in Deer Park home Wednesday

A 66-year-old man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside a home in Deer Park on Wednesday, according to Deer Park police.

Police were initially called to the home on Monterey Avenue for a medical alarm activation citing "unknown trouble." When police got there they found the man unresponsive and he was confirmed dead by Deer Park fire officials.

Police said they believe the homicide is domestic-related and that there is no overall threat to the public.

Deer Park police said they're searching for 70-year-old Michael Mueller in connection with the homicide, who should be considered armed and dangerous. Mueller is possibly driving a 2018 Ford pick-up truck with an Ohio license plate of JUD 1485 or PEB 1734. Mueller lives in Madisonville.

Anyone who sees Mueller or his vehicle should call Deer Park police at 513.791.8056, Hamilton County CIS at 513.825.1500 or Crimestoppers at 513.352.3040.