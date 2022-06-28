CPD: Man fired shot at officer while fleeing traffic stop

CINCINNATI — A man has been arrested and charged for firing a single shot at a Cincinnati police officer while fleeing from a traffic stop, according to Cincinnati police and court records.

Police said on Sunday 21-year-old Ke'Shun Beasley was driving a black Ford Focus on Quebec Road in East Price Hill. When an officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, Beasley jumped out of the back seat of the car and ran from officers, police said.

During the chase, police said Beasley turned and fired a single shot toward the pursuing officer, who wasn't struck. Beasley got away, but was later arrested Monday morning and charged with felonious assault on a police officer.

Beasley is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center under a $300,0000 bond.

Cincinnati police did not provide a reason officers initiated the traffic stop from which Beasley fled.