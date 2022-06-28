Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNeighborhood_NewsEast Price Hill

Actions

CPD: Man fired shot at officer while fleeing traffic stop

Keshun Beasley.JPG
Posted at 11:14 AM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 11:14:26-04

CINCINNATI — A man has been arrested and charged for firing a single shot at a Cincinnati police officer while fleeing from a traffic stop, according to Cincinnati police and court records.

Police said on Sunday 21-year-old Ke'Shun Beasley was driving a black Ford Focus on Quebec Road in East Price Hill. When an officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, Beasley jumped out of the back seat of the car and ran from officers, police said.

During the chase, police said Beasley turned and fired a single shot toward the pursuing officer, who wasn't struck. Beasley got away, but was later arrested Monday morning and charged with felonious assault on a police officer.

Beasley is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center under a $300,0000 bond.

Cincinnati police did not provide a reason officers initiated the traffic stop from which Beasley fled.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
UC officially removing Charles McMicken's name from all campus spaces Metro going fare free every weekend until Labor Day 4th of July fireworks: New OH law allows people to shoot off their own fireworks

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.