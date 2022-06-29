Watch Now
More than 30 shots fired in OTR's Ziegler Park, Cincinnati police searching for shooters

CPD are searching for shooters after more than 30 shots were fired at OTR's Ziegler Park on Monday night. No one was injured, but residences and properties nearby were damaged.
Posted at 12:00 PM, Jun 29, 2022
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for shooters after more than 30 shots were fired Monday night in Over-the-Rhine's Ziegler Park, CPD said in a tweet Tuesday.

Footage shared by CPD shows a single shooter on Woodward Street firing in the direction of OTR's Ziegler Park, which is located at 1322 Sycamore Street. The incident occurred around 9 p.m.

Police said there was gunfire from two firearms during the incident, but they are asking the public if they know the person seen firing the gun in the video.

No one was injured in the shooting, but nearby properties and residences were damaged by gunfire, CPD said.

