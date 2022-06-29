CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for shooters after more than 30 shots were fired Monday night in Over-the-Rhine's Ziegler Park, CPD said in a tweet Tuesday.

Footage shared by CPD shows a single shooter on Woodward Street firing in the direction of OTR's Ziegler Park, which is located at 1322 Sycamore Street. The incident occurred around 9 p.m.

Police said there was gunfire from two firearms during the incident, but they are asking the public if they know the person seen firing the gun in the video.

Do you know the person firing a gun (1:11 mark) in this video? Around 9 p.m. on 6-27, more than 30 shots were fired from 2 separate guns at Ziegler Park. Thankfully no one was injured, but stray bullets went into a few surrounding residences and damaged property. @CPDCaptHammer pic.twitter.com/dOvjyPDGlf — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) June 28, 2022

No one was injured in the shooting, but nearby properties and residences were damaged by gunfire, CPD said.

