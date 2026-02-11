'We want to stand up' | Cincinnati students organize protests, respond to expanding ICE enforcement

CINCINNATI — Students across the Tri-State are taking action as federal immigration enforcement expands nationwide.

About 300 Princeton City School students joined hands Tuesday to protest against the enforcement of federal immigration laws. The high school and middle school students are part of a large group from different schools who have organized walkouts over the past few days, saying their goal is to create spaces where families feel safe again.

"I've been seeing my peers lose their parents for no apparent reason. ICE just comes in our communities and does what they think is right, not asking any questions. They're just racially profiling everyone, but it's not just Hispanics at all, it's become everyone," said Brookylnn Robinson-Cofer, senior at Princeton High School.

Senior students who organized the walkout told us it doesn't stop here.

"This has nothing to do with getting out of class. This is about showing that we care and show everyone that this isn't something we need to push and hide in the shadows, this is important and affects many Americans, and we want to stand up," Robinson-Cofer said.

Parents also showed support for their students at the protest.

"It doesn't matter what color you are. What really matters is that you're human," said Princeton parent William Holsey.

The student protests come as Ohio Democratic lawmakers rolled out a new eight-bill package they say is designed to protect Ohio communities. The legislation would block Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from using state resources, limit non-emergency actions and protect safe zones at schools, hospitals, worship sites and courthouses.

Democrats spoke about the package at a press conference Tuesday morning.

"We're reminded that America was founded on limiting government power and protecting individual rights. The package of legislation that the Ohio House is proposing carries forward that tradition with transparency, accountability and respect for due process," said Christopher Harding, chair of the Ohio Democratic Party Latino Caucus.

Republicans have also filed several immigration enforcement bills that would require cooperation between local police and federal agents, and make undocumented status a state crime.

