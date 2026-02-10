Ohio lawmakers propose series of immigration enforcement bills to limit, expand federal power

CINCINNATI — Ohio House Republicans have introduced several bills to change how Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other Department of Justice agents can enforce immigration law amid federal surges in cities like Minneapolis.

Lawmakers like Republican Warren County Rep. Adam Mathews back the bills, at least in principle, as they could change before final passage.

"We have seen in Minnesota, Minneapolis and many areas that when local cities and states do not cooperate with the federal government, things get out of hand," Mathews said.

HB 26 mandates local law enforcement in cities like Cincinnati report to federal agencies if they have suspicion a person in their custody is not in the U.S. legally, detain them until the person can be processed into federal custody and "otherwise cooperate and comply with federal officials in the enforcement of immigration law."

HB 281 would make it easier for federal officials to conduct immigration enforcement in sensitive areas like hospitals.

That provision raised concern for Cincinnati immigration attorney Neil Fleischer.

WATCH: We talk with lawmakers and an immigration attorney about pending legislation

Ohio lawmakers propose a series of immigration enforcement bills

"There will be a chilling effect," Fleischer said. "People may not go to the hospital when they need medical help."

Mathews said he wanted to ensure the bill is properly scrutinized before it gets approval.

"I want to make sure that that legislation is vetted properly so our immigration laws are fully enforced while those that may need life-saving support get care," Mathews said.

HB 200, named the America First Act, has similar law enforcement provisions to HB 26, but adds a series of lines making undocumented status a state crime at either the misdemeanor or felony level.

We asked lead sponsor Gary Click, R-Toledo, why it was important to criminalize status at the state level.

Sean wants to hear from you. You can contact him here:

"We want to be a state that says, 'We are partnering with federal law enforcement. We are streamlining the process, and if you're going to come to this country illegally, you don't want to come to this state,'" Click said.

Fleischer told us there would likely be a long path for these bills to take before they could be fully enforced, even if passed and signed by Gov. Mike DeWine.

"I would expect many lawsuits if this were to pass," Fleischer said.

All three bills have been introduced and will have to be considered in committee.

Democrats have introduced their own eight-bill immigration enforcement package, though their proposals face a steep uphill battle with Republicans holding a super-majority in the legislature.

Cincinnati area Democrats plan to lay out their vision for the package in front of the Hamilton County Courthouse on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Representative Cecil Thomas, D-Cincinnati, Rep. Karen Brownlee, D-Symmes Township and Rep. Ashley Bryant Bailey, D-Cincinnati, will be there to present their case.