Want a summer job that will take you to new heights? Cincinnati Zoo is hiring adventure course aerial guides

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is looking for adventure seekers who don't mind climbing high and inspiring others.

The Zoo said it is hiring aerial guides to assist guests on the Kanga Klimb Adventure Course this summer.

“We will show you the ropes even if you have no climbing experience,” said Cincinnati Zoo’s visitor experience manager Rocky Laabs. “The position offers a competitive wage, fun coworkers, flexibility, and the opportunity to hang over kangaroos while you work!”

New aerial guides will receive training on safety protocols and learn the best ways to navigate all 50 aerial elements of the course. The zoo said new hires will also learn how to create memorable moments for guests with all experience and ropes course skill levels.

“It’s a really good way to spend your summer,” said Laabs. “I’ve been hanging on the course every season since it opened in 2020, and I look forward to it reopening every year. We have a great team and would love to add more positive and energetic people.”

You must be 18 or older to apply. The zoo said applicants must also be physically fit and available to train from May 15 through 20. According to the Zoo's website, starting pay is $15 per hour.

The ropes course is open daily from May 27 through October 31.

Click here for more information on how to become an aerial guide.

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m. Members get early entry at 9 a.m. According to the zoo, memberships are on sale through April 30.

