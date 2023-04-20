Cincinnati Zoo announces eastern bongo whose mate recently died is pregnant

CINCINNATI — Bring on the babies!

After announcing the birth of two bat-eared foxes on Monday, the Cincinnati Zoo announced Wednesday that Stevie, an eastern bongo, is pregnant and due sometime this spring.

"This is a bittersweet bundle of joy," the zoo said on social media. "Bitter because Stevie’s mate, Beau, passed away earlier this year. Sweet because this little bundle will keep his legacy alive."

This isn't Stevie's first kiddo. She had another calf with Beau in 2019. According to the zoo, she also had a calf in 2014.

Eastern bongos are critically endangered, the zoo said, which means there are fewer eastern bongos in the wild than in captivity. Known for their reddish coat and white stripes, both sexes of the bongo have spiraled horns used for defense. The typical lifespan of an eastern bongo is around nine years.

You can find Stevie and her baby bump in the Rhino Reserve at the Cincinnati Zoo.

