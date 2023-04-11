100,000 tulips in peak bloom at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

CINCINNATI — Need more color in your life? What about 100,000 tulips in peak bloom? That is happening right now at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

Garden enthusiasts and flower lovers from all over the Tri-State gather each year for Zoo Blooms to see what is new. The spectacular botanical garden is spread across the zoo's 80 acres.

According to the zoo, it is one of only two accredited botanical gardens in Ohio and is one of the largest tulip displays in the Midwest.

Zoom Blooms features more than 1 million daffodils, hyacinths, flowering trees, shrubs and other spring bulbs with beautiful colors.

"We take great pride in creating a stunning and memorable experience for our guests, and the tulip display is just one example of the many ways we do that," said Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard.

Maynard recommends people to see the gardens during the week of April 10.

In additional to the tulip display, guests can attend a free concert as part of the zoo's Tunes & Blooms concert series. The series kicked off last week and continues every Thursday evening in April. The music starts at 6 p.m., but free entry begins at 5 p.m.

“While admiring the blooms, be sure to look out for sustainable sculptures by Tom Tsuchyia and students from Mount St. Joseph (MSJ) that are here as part of our Earth Month celebration,” said Maynard. “The Art & Ecosystems exhibition features works made of recycled and upcycled materials, and some of them are actual receptacles that visitors can use to drop cans and bottles that can be recycled!”

Need to get rid of old CDs and DVDs? Vistors to the zoo are encouraged to drop them into The Monkeys sculpture. The sculpture is located in the gazebo right next to the elephant habitat.

“This exhibition is an affirmation of artists’ tremendous imagination to transform trash into beautiful and thought-provoking work- art and ecosystems indeed,” said Tsuchiya.

Tsuchiya has already created several zoo sculptures, including statues of Fiona and Fritz. Tuschiya teaches sustainable sculpture class at MSJ.

MSJ student art can be found in World of the Insect, Manatee Springs, Birds of the World, and Mai Thai’s Market. Tsuchiya’s giant sculptures, Atlas, Phoenix, and The Monkeys are in visible outdoor locations throughout the zoo.

"We invite everyone to come out and experience the beauty of the tulip display and all that the Cincinnati Zoo has to offer," said Maynard. "It's a wonderful way to welcome spring and enjoy the beauty of Earth and nature."

The zoo opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m. For more information on tickets, head over to www.cincinnatizoo.org.