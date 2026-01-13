University of Cincinnati program aims to help students land jobs in increasingly competitive market

CINCINNATI — Experts say today's climate is one of the most challenging times ever to land a job, leaving some college students worried about their future career prospects.

University of Cincinnati students Caleb Kapsal and Skyelin Schwart are both sophomores who told us they have part-time jobs to support themselves while in college.

Kapsal works as a lifeguard and Schwart is a server.

WATCH: How the university's co-op program aims to help students in a difficult job market

University program helps students find opportunities in challenging job market

Both students told us it was easy for them to find their part-time jobs.

"I just went on Indeed and applied and got an interview a week later and got the job," Schwart said.

Kapsal said he heard back quickly after applying for his current position.

"I applied on a Saturday and I got a text back a half-hour later saying I got the job," Kapsal said.

While both students were able to find part-time jobs, they told us the process will be more competitive when applying for full-time jobs in their desired careers.

"That scares me ... I have to get a job soon and it seems like it's not going too good," Kapsal said.

According to the December 2025 jobs report, the unemployment rate dropped to 4.4%, but there was slow hiring with only 50,000 jobs added to the market.

Annie Straka, associate dean of UC's College of Cooperative Education & Professional Studies, said the university's co-op program helps students stand out in a challenging job market.

"Even in a difficult climate, which we are certainly in a challenging one right now, our students are set apart from others because of how closely we tie what we do at UC with the workforce," Straka said.

Straka said 98% of students at UC who take part in the co-op program secure a job by the time they graduate.

Jalen Tucker is a fourth-year Marian Spencer Scholar studying information technology in the accelerated master's program.

"I know at my last internship I got to work a little with AI, which is a new field that is growing," Tucker said.

He said he completed an internship at GE Aerospace and is hopeful the job market will improve when he graduates in 2027.

"I'm trying to find other opportunities to just increase my overall skills and competency when it comes to IT," Tucker said.