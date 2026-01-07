University of Cincinnati announces new grant providing free tuition for students in families making under $75K

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati announced a new grant that will help low-income students attend the school with free tuition, according to a press release from the university.

UC announced Wednesday that the Bearcat Affordability Grant had been created to provide a pathway to tuition-free college for qualifying students.

Beginning in the fall of 2026, students of families who make less than $75,000 per year will be able to access the grant. The grant will cover the remaining cost of tuition for Ohio residents who are Pell eligible, according to the university's announcement.

"This grant program will be transformational for students, families and for this region," said Jack Miner, vice provost for enrollment management, in a press release. "Despite their dreams and years of hard work, college is just out of reach for so many students and families. This grant will make dreams a reality for literally thousands of students."

The Bearcat Affordability Grant will be open to freshmen students who are admitted to begin classes in the fall of 2026 and is open to all three of UC's regional campuses. The university's announcement says the goal is to ensure opportunities for students and help build a strong workforce in southwestern Ohio.

"The Bearcat Affordability Grant strengthens families and communities across Ohio, from our largest cities to our rural regions," said UC President Neville Pinto in the press release. "By removing financial barriers and expanding access to a UC education, we are preparing many more students to enter high-demand fields and contribute to a workforce that keeps our state competitive. This is an investment not only in individual students, but in Ohio's long-term prosperity and the employers who depend on a strong, steady talent pipeline."

Miner said the grant, combined with the university's CPS Strong initiative, which addresses readiness, access and success for CPS grads who want to go to UC, will help ensure students have access to career-focused education.

The university also provides the Marian Spencer Scholarship for CPS students, which can help cover the cost of tuition, books, room and board and a study abroad service trip.