Tired of all the potholes? Here's how you can help the City of Cincinnati get rid of them

CINCINNATI — If you drive, you've probably noticed the potholes across Cincinnati.

The weather has played a part in creating the potholes and it also determines how quickly they get repaired. According to the Department of Public Services (DPS), potholes are created by the expansion and contraction of roads due to cold weather. Roads go through a freeze-thaw cycle, which makes the pavement weaker. Potholes are most prevalent in the winter and spring.

The City of Cincinnati recognizes the issue many drivers are facing and said it is working on a solution.

So far, crews have repaired more than 2,000 potholes from the beginning of 2023 to early February, according to city data.

DPS is encouraging citizens to become "pothole spotters" to pinpoint potholes on roads and report how large and deep they are.

There are several ways to do this. You can call 311, go to 311cincy.com, or download the 311 Cincy app.

READ MORE

'Limited in our resources and capacity': Cincinnati residents search for answers to youth gun violence

Taft Museum of Art opens exhibition from Cincinnati artist

Cincinnati Home and Garden Show returns for 54th year; exhibitors seeing increased interest in outdoor design