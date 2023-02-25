Cincinnati Home and Garden Show returns for 54th year; exhibitors seeing increased interest in outdoor design

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Home and Garden Show is back for its 54th year.

It’s one of the largest home and garden shows in the Midwest, and the two weekend-long event that will feature more than 350 exhibitors inside the Duke Energy and Convention Center.

After this weekend, the show will back from March 2 to March 5 with a special guest appearing on March 3 and 4.

“Joe Mazza from HGTV’s Home Inspector, so I know it’s the time where people are thinking about buying a new home, so he can really give you the insights of what to look for in a home inspection,” said Kelly Scott, one of the organizers of the event.

Mazza is a home inspector who has a 20-year construction background. He’s the host of HGTV's “Home Inspector Joe” where he works with a design partner to help house hunters achieve their dream home designs while fixing high priority safety issues.

The Cincinnati Home + Garden Show is back for its 54th year. It’s one of the largest shows of its kind in the Midwest. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/mzTdube9Fz — Jessica Hart WCPO (@JessicaHartTV) February 25, 2023

Attendees will get one-on-one time with experts who specialize in kitchen and bath, outdoor living and home improvement.

“We have seven feature gardens. They’ve done such a wonderful job, a lot of inspiration for spring, also a pickleball court, some playground sets for the kids,” Scott said.

She said they've added two new gardens this year, and one of them is with Outdoor Experts, which is a Cincinnati-based exterior design and building company.

"We've never been to the home and garden show as a company and wanted to see what customers thought of our work and show off what we had to offer," said Zach St. Jean with Outdoor Experts.

Jim Light with Weaver Barns said since the pandemic more people are investing in their backyards.

“We call it the backyard pandemic, which means people are putting money in their homes again and redesigning their lifestyles to stay at home to enjoy their pools, to enjoy a shade cover out back to have dinners or play cards,” Light said.

Weaver Barns is a backyard construction company that does everything from custom houses to sheds.

“The people come from all around,” Light said. “This show probably generates 25% of our business in six days.”

In the middle of the show is a pickleball court designed and built by Cincinnati Sportscapes.

“The demand for pickleball has just grown tremendously. Pickleball has been all the rage. It’s the fastest growing sport in America,” said Chris Cattleman with Cincinnati Sportscapes. “We’re seeing a lot of demand for multi-purpose courts with pickleball included, basketball, pickleball, shuffleboard, hopscotch, the works.”

Cattleman added pickleball courts are low-maintenance and last longer than tennis courts.

If you want to check out the Home and Garden show, you can buy tickets online or at the door.