Taft Museum of Art opens exhibition from Cincinnati artist

CINCINNATI — A new exhibition by a Cincinnati artist, Terence Hammonds, opens February 16 at the Taft Museum of Art.

“Universal Magnetic” is a solo show showcasing collages and ceramic works “that recontextualize historical images and motifs to memorialize Black figures in United States history” the Taft Museum said.

Hammond stated the exhibition derives its title from rapper and activist Yasiin Bey’s, formerly known as Mos Def, 1997 single of the same name and that his work was inspired by the struggles of African Americans during the civil rights movement.

His paper collages incorporate illustrations of celestial bodies with images of black figures cut from vintage magazines, such as “Life,” “Jet,” and “Ebony.”

Works in the exhibition such as "Hope" and Keys" reimagine the backdrops of violent and turbulent historical events and replace them with flowers, stars, and moons to represent new opportunities and possibilities for the future.

"Universal Magnetic" will be on view beginning February 16 and run through June 4. For more information, visit the Taft’s website on “Universal Magnetic.”

The Taft Museum of Art, located downtown Cincinnati, was built 1820 as a private home for several of the city's most prominent citizens.