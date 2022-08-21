The Filson Queen City Kitchen & Bar to bring an upscale sports bar concept to The Banks

CINCINNATI — An elevated sports bar is making its way to The Banks, and this one is conveniently located between Great American Ball Park and Paycor Stadium.

Located across from The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, The Filson Queen City Kitchen & Bar is bringing an upscale design and menu to the concept of a sports bar.

Set to open its doors on Sept. 8, the restaurant has a little bit of everything on its menu, making it the perfect place to take all of your friends and family. There's wide variety of handcrafted cocktails, local beers, beer flights as well as "beertails."

The menu, which follows along with that elevated sports bar feel, features dishes like the FM Steak Sandwich (marinated filet mignon, sauteed mushrooms, bacon, Swiss cheese and crispy onions), the Porkopolis Burger (served with housemade BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, pickle and fried onions) and the Nola Pizza (classic creole tomato sauce, Andouille sausage, shrimp and roasted peppers).

Other than it's food and drinks, the 10,000 square foot eatery has both indoor and outdoor seating to enjoy.

In terms of atmosphere, the restaurant is sleek in design — provided by The Drawing Department. The rich history of Cincinnati is plastered in a variety of ways at the restaurant, but it culminates through an interactive, 200-piece memorabilia collage. The collage was curated by local art aficionado Jake Gerth.

"We've been involved with The Banks project since their initial construction," said J.R. Anderson, VP of Development for Jeffrey R. Anderson Real Estate. "And The Filson is a concept that we have been wanting to bring to the area for a long time. We've watched the momentum grow as each new phase of The Banks has been completed, and we feel like The Filson is a great addition to the existing restaurant community in downtown Cincinnati."

The restaurant is backed by BRG Concepts, which has multiple restaurants in south Florida. This is the restaurant group's first venture with a location in Ohio.

