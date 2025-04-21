'A brazen disregard for the law' | After shooting, a look at safety preps at The Banks as summer approaches

CINCINNATI — Police have not yet identified the gunman in a Saturday night shooting that left 22-year-old Andre Harris with a wounded right foot.

The shooting happened near Ruth's Chris Steak House along E. Freedom Way.

Harris told WCPO that after retrieving his left behind wallet from a nearby store, a man with a face mask approached him and pointed a gun.

This is the second shooting at The Banks in a week. And in the last two years, there have been approximately 13 shootings at The Banks — two were deadly.

"We (were) just walking, next thing you know, we just hear the shots go off," one witness told WCPO.

In January 2024, Cincinnati police and city administration proposed new ideas for improving safety at The Banks. Those proposals included increased visibility of police officers and increased enforcement of illegal parking, improved lighting and the removal of large planters.

You can watch the full story below:

Business owner reacts to recent shooting at bar, stadium district

"What we’re dealing with is criminals who are willing to do this directly in front of police officers," said Neal Sebastian, owner of Street Corner Market located just feet away from Saturday's incident. "That's a brazen disregard for the law and accountability and consequences, and that's what makes it so tough for the police."

A surveillance video shared by the owner of Street Corner Market shows Harris running away after three shots ring out. Harris can be seen with his gun in his hand before cops quickly arrive, tell him to drop his weapon, and he gets down on the ground before officers put handcuffs on him. Harris then tells police he had been shot in the foot.

Sebastian praised the police response time, but he said he hopes more actions can be taken as warmer weather begins. He believes face masks should be banned in outside areas near The Banks. The shooter on Saturday wore a mask.

Sebastian said he also believes certain areas should be restricted to those over 21 years old.

CPD said the investigation is ongoing and the gunmen are still at large. Police ask that anyone who might have witnessed this shooting or have information call 911.