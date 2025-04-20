CPD: 1 man hospitalized after shooting at The Banks

CINCINNATI — A person was hospitalized Saturday night after a shooting at The Banks, Cincinnati police Capt. Adam Hennie said.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. near The Yard House restaurant along E Freedom Way.

Hennie said a man was taken to the hospital after the shooting, but he didn't know the extent of his injuries.

Hennie also did not say if CPD has any suspects in custody.

E Freedom Way was shut down for a few hours while police investigated. The street is home to several popular bars and restaurants between Great American Ball Park and Paycor Stadium.

Leslie Kidd, who was walking up to The Banks from the riverfront with friends, told WCPO 9 she heard three gunshots fired.

"Everybody started running. We saw everybody start running, so we picked up our pace," Kidd said.

This is a developing story, and WCPO will update when more information is available.