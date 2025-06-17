'His legacy is gonna be about impact' | Family remembers Charles Smith, man fatally shot in South Cumminsville

CINCINNATI — A family man, an advocate for veterans and always willing to help others.

That’s how loved ones of Charles Smith, 55, are remembering him after he was shot and killed last Friday in South Cumminsville.

“He’s one of those men that, to have known him, you loved him,” said Carlton Collins, the godson of Smith.

Smith was shot in the 1700 block of Elmore Road in South Cumminsville just before midnight on Friday, June 13. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD).

“For this tragedy to happen in this way, he’s probably one of the most least deserving people you can think of,” Collins said.

Smith said one of the defining qualities about Smith was his willingness to help anyone who needed it. But as a Navy veteran, he had a soft spot for other veterans.

“That work was about how do we make sure that the veterans here in Cincinnati were taken care of,” Collins said. “That their needs were met, that the VA hospital itself had the resources.”

Smith worked at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center for over 25 years as part of their labor relations team. He was also the union president for AFGE Local 2031 for a number of years.

The Cincinnati VA Medical Center shared a statement about Smith’s death with WCPO 9, stating, “The Cincinnati VA Medical Center is deeply saddened by the tragic death of our employee Charles Smith. We share our deepest condolences with the Smith family and their loved ones. All Cincinnati VAMC staff in need of support have access to counseling through VA’s Employee Assistance Program.”

Collins said the work his godfather did at the VA will be his lasting legacy.

“His legacy is gonna be about impact, his legacy is gonna be in that building. Just some of the changes that have been made, some of the improvements that have been made,” Collins said.

Smith’s family is still processing and grieving his death, and Collins told us that some of them were there when Smith was shot.

Charles Smith, 55, was shot and killed in South Cumminsville.

“There’s a lot of trauma, there’s a lot of questions that are still going unanswered,” he said.

Smith’s family said they’re cooperating with CPD in their investigation, and they hope justice will soon be served.

Smith’s family also shared a statement with WCPO 9 regarding his death. You can read the full statement below:

"It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Charles L. Smith Jr.—a beloved husband of over 30 years, devoted father of five, proud grandfather, loyal brother, steadfast friend, dedicated coach, gifted singer, proud veteran, and man of unwavering faith.



Charles served his country with honor and continued that service as a tireless advocate for the rights and dignity of working people. For more than 25 years, Charles built a legacy in employee and labor relations, culminating in his leadership as National Representative for the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) and President of AFGE Local 2031 at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center. His advocacy, courage, and knowledge helped shape fairer workplaces and empowered countless federal employees with the tools and voice to stand up for justice.



A respected trainer at the national level, Charles educated and mentored stewards, managers, and employees across the country. He was a subject matter expert on complex labor laws and policies and a trusted advisor to many. His skillful navigation of grievances, labor negotiations, and disciplinary matters reflected not only a mastery of the law but also a deep compassion for people.



Beyond his professional accomplishments, Charles was a servant leader guided by faith. He was a gifted singer and lifelong member of Jerriel Missionary Baptist Church in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was the proud son of gospel legend Gloria Hayes and came up under the musical and spiritual leadership of Dr. Charles Fold at Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church—an internationally acclaimed, Grammy-winning gospel artist and the first international president of the Gospel Music Workshop of America. Charles’s voice was not only heard in song but also in spirit, echoing through choirs, sanctuaries, and the hearts of those who worshipped alongside him.



To know Charles was to witness integrity in action—a man who carried the weight of others with humility and stood firmly for what was right, even when it wasn’t easy. Above all, he cherished his role as a husband and father, pouring his heart into his family with the same strength and love he gave to his community.



In this difficult time, the Smith family respectfully asks for privacy and space to grieve. We encourage all who were touched by Charles’s life to remember his legacy of service, love, and faith. Let us honor his memory by continuing the work he cared so deeply about—with courage, with unity, and with heart.



Rest in power, Charles L. Smith Jr. Your light will never fade."

CPD’s investigation into Smith’s death is still open. Anyone with information on Smith’s death is asked to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.