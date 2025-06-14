CPD: Victim identified in Northside shooting

CINCINNATI — The victim of a shooting in Northside has been identified in a press release from the Cincinnati Police Department.

At approximately 11:20 p.m. on Friday night, District 3 officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Elmore Street for reports of a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Cincinnati Fire Department was called to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

In the release, the victim was identified as Charles Smith, 55.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.