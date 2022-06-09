River Road shut down in both directions for crash

CINCINNATI — River Road is shut down in both directions and will remain that way for hours, according to Cincinnati police.
Police said the road is closed between State Avenue and Fairbanks Avenue in Sedamsville. Officials said they believe River Road will remain closed for three to four hours.
The crash involves serious injuries, police said, though they have not released any details about the crash or what led up to it.
