Watch
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiSedamsville

Actions

River Road shut down in both directions for crash

Police estimate it will be closed for 3-4 hours
River road crash
Phillip Lee
River road crash
Posted at 12:14 PM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 12:14:03-04

CINCINNATI — River Road is shut down in both directions and will remain that way for hours, according to Cincinnati police.

Police said the road is closed between State Avenue and Fairbanks Avenue in Sedamsville. Officials said they believe River Road will remain closed for three to four hours.

The crash involves serious injuries, police said, though they have not released any details about the crash or what led up to it.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
Hanover Reserve makes full comeback after devastating fire Bond for man accused in deadly Fairfield Twp. Walmart shooting to be reconsidered FBI arrests Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.