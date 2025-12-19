Amazon offers same-day delivery through Christmas Eve for last-minute shoppers in Cincinnati area

HEBRON, Ky. — Calling all last-minute shoppers: There's still hope if you haven't gotten your gifts yet.

If you like shopping in person, popular shopping spots like Kenwood Towne Centre, Cincinnati Premium Outlets, Liberty Center and Florence Mall will be open — even on Christmas Eve. Just make sure you get there before closing time at 6 p.m.

For those of you who enjoy online shopping a bit more, Amazon is also offering same-day delivery available through Christmas Eve for the Tri-State.

"For any of those procrastinators that are waiting last minute, we actually offer same-day delivery until Christmas Eve," said Andre Woodson, spokesperson at Amazon.

The special delivery deadlines are only available for customers in the Cincinnati or Northern Kentucky region, where Amazon operates its largest air hub facility.

During the busiest time of year for the e-commerce giant, employees work around the clock using high-tech equipment to ensure packages arrive on time for the holidays.

"We're moving hundreds of thousands of packages every day here through the facility, and obviousl,y as we work through the holiday season, the volume ranges," said Mike Berg, director of operations at Amazon Air Hub.

The facility uses advanced automation technology to process the massive volume of packages. Items flow through scan tunnels and sorters before being handled by robots that follow QR codes on the floor to find their destinations.

From there, packages are loaded onto aircraft and flown directly to customers.

"This Amazon Airhub including all of our other facilities enable us to deliver for customers this holiday season, so we are super excite,d and we feel like we are going to do our job to make sure everyone gets to enjoy a great holiday season," said Woodson.