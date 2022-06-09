1 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash in Elsmere

ELSMERE, Ky. — One person died and another was hospitalized after a crash in Elsmere.

The Elsmere Police Department responded to a collision in the northbound lanes of Turkeyfoot Road near Industrial Road at around 4:45 p.m. Thursday. One driver was found dead at the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Officers at the scene said one of the cars crossed the median and traveled into oncoming traffic. A cause is not known at this time. Police have not identified the person who died.

Elsmere police are investigating the crash alongside the Kenton County STAR team. Elsmere and Florence fire departments provided assistance as well as Independence and Erlanger police.

READ MORE

River Road reopen after fatal crash closed it for hours Thursday

Vehicle crashes into Princeton Community Middle School

Man seeking to evade police crashed into another driver, closing Mitchell Avenue, sheriff said