CINCINNATI — Eastbound Ronald Reagan Highway is shut down after a person was shot on the highway Wednesday morning, Springfield Township police said.

The roadway is shut down near Hamilton Avenue while police respond to the incident. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m.

What led up to the shooting and the condition of the person shot is unknown at this time.

WCPO has crews headed to the scene.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.