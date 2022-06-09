Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man seeking to evade police crashed into another driver, closing Mitchell Avenue, sheriff said

Man, 6-year-old hit in crash were treated and released
police chase crash st bernard
Jay Warren
police chase crash st bernard
Posted at 1:32 PM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 13:35:40-04

CINCINNATI — The driver of a white 2011 Chevrolet Cruze fled from police from I-75 north onto Mitchell, where he blew through a red light and hit another car, police said.

According to a press release from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, an officer saw the Chevrolet, driven by 19-year-old Anthony Thompson Jr., "make an evasive maneuver," moving over three lanes without using a turn signal. Thompson then passed the car in front of him by driving up the right shoulder of the highway, before exiting at Mitchell Avenue.

The deputy activated his lights and siren and followed the Chevrolet onto the Mitchell exit, according to the press release. TThompson ran the red light at the bottom of the ramp and attempted to re-enter northbound I-75, but he was hit by the driver of the Honda Accord, who had right-of-way and a green light.

The crash caused the Chevrolet to flip and Thompson tried to run from the scene, but officers caught him and arrested him, police said. Both he and his passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the press release. Both were found to have outstanding warrants for their arrest.

The driver of the Honda and his 6-year-old-daughter were treated at the scene and released.

Thompson was charged with failing to comply with the order of a police officer and resisting arrest.

Police said the crash caused power at the intersection to go out as well.

Mitchell Avenue and the I-75 ramp to Mitchell were shut down Thursday morning because of the crash.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
New restaurant to open in Mercer OTR space Hanover Reserve makes full comeback after devastating fire Bond for man accused in deadly Fairfield Twp. Walmart shooting to be reconsidered

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.