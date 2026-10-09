Santa Maria grant helps sustain youth, family support programs in Price Hill

CINCINNATI — For generations, Santa Maria Community Services has been a cornerstone of support for families in Price Hill. Now, a new $35,000 grant from the Scripps Howard Fund and WCPO 9 is helping the nonprofit continue serving children and families through one of its key youth programs.

The funding will support Santa Maria's "Promoting Our Preschoolers" program, which helps prepare young children for success in school while supporting parents and caregivers.

Founded in 1897, Santa Maria Community Services has spent more than a century helping families build stability through educational, financial and health-related programs. The organization serves thousands of families each year through services that range from food assistance and housing support to early childhood education and youth development programs.

"We are focused on helping families find stable housing, keeping the kids in the same school, and helping families feel financially secure and secure in all the areas of their lives," said Rose Hamzy, a Stable Families case manager with Santa Maria.

The nonprofit's work can be seen throughout the community. Twice each week, Santa Maria distributes groceries to families in need. Community members can stop by on Tuesdays and Fridays to receive food assistance.

"We do food distribution twice a week," Hamzy said. "Community members can come and get bags of groceries."

WATCH: New Scripps Howard Fund grant supports preschool program

Santa Maria Receives $35K Scripps Howard Fund Grant

For many families, that support goes beyond food.

At Santa Maria's Warsaw Avenue location, families can also access free diapers, wipes and feminine hygiene products through a partnership with Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank. The organization also provides clothing donations, literacy resources and connections to a variety of community programs.

One resident receiving food assistance said having access to groceries multiple times a week provides reassurance during difficult times.

"Considering you're able to get food two times a week is assuring you're not going to go hungry," the resident said.

Santa Maria also operates a range of family-focused programs, including housing assistance, financial coaching, employment support and services for young children and parents.

Hamzy said programs such as Every Child Succeeds help parents understand developmental milestones for infants and young children, while case managers work directly with families navigating housing applications, public benefits and other challenges.

"I think it's incredibly important to have these opportunities for families to have support that they may not otherwise have," Hamzy said.

The organization's impact extends beyond its daily services. Santa Maria has partnered with WCPO 9 through Toy Team 9, helping bring holiday gifts to thousands of children across Greater Cincinnati each year.

Looking ahead, Santa Maria is preparing to open a new community hub that leaders say will provide more space for programs and services. The expanded facility is expected to improve food pantry operations and allow families greater access to resources under one roof.

Hamzy said support from grants, donors and community partners plays a critical role in helping nonprofits continue their work.

"A lot of these families just need a little bit of help through a hard time," she said. "Just that little nudge can get people into a place of stability, which can really, really help for generations to come."

Families interested in Santa Maria's programs can visit the organization's office at 3301 Warsaw Ave. in Price Hill or contact the nonprofit for more information about available services.