2 men shot in Roselawn

Police have not released suspect information
Two people were injured during a shooting in Roselawn early Monday morning. Police have not released any suspect information.
Posted at 6:45 AM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 06:45:31-04

CINCINNATI — Two men were injured during a shooting in Roselawn early Monday morning.

Police responded to the 7800 block of Glen Orchard Drive a little after midnight for the report of multiple shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not released any suspect information.

