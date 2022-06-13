2 men shot in Roselawn

CINCINNATI — Two men were injured during a shooting in Roselawn early Monday morning.

Police responded to the 7800 block of Glen Orchard Drive a little after midnight for the report of multiple shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not released any suspect information.

