2 hospitalized after shooting in Hamilton, dispatch says

Posted at 12:02 AM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 00:02:53-04

HAMILTON, Ohio — Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Hamilton Thursday night, Butler County dispatchers said.

Dispatchers said police responded to a shooting at Bailey Square in Hamilton. Two people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

