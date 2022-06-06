Police officers shoot man in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Oh. — Fairfield Police said a man is stable at an area hospital after officers shot him in the 3300 block of Port Union Road Sunday afternoon.

Officers said they were called to investigate a 911 hang up call around 3:47 p.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, they found a man standing in the roadway. Police said they attempted to talk to the man.

That is when officers said they saw a firearm in the man's hand. An officer ordered him to drop the weapon multiple times. According to the Fairfield Police news release late Sunday, the man refused and "assumed a shooting stance" and pointed the weapon at the officer.

The police officer fired several rounds and the man was struck. Other officers arrived and began life saving measures. No officers were hurt.

Investigators from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations were contacted and will investigate the incident. The officer's body worn camera will be released to the public at the appropriate time, according to Fairfield Police. More information on the man who was shot will also be released later.

The officer involved will be on administrative leave while the investigation is underway.