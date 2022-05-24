Man arrested, charged with murder for East End shooting

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police arrested a man on Tuesday for the May 4 fatal shooting that killed 23-year-old Jerimiah Borders.

Antonio Collins-Bennett, 27, has been charged with murder for the shooting death of Borders, police said.

The shooting happened at around 8:14 p.m. on May 4. Police responded to the 4300 block of Eastern Avenue in the East End, where they found Borders suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The Fugitive Apprehension Squad assisted CPD in arresting Collins-Bennett, CPD said. The homicide investigation remains ongoing, police said, and anyone with information about the shooting should call police at 513.352.3542.