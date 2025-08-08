Grand jury indicts six downtown fight suspects on additional charges

The six people who have been arrested so far for a violent fight that broke out downtown now face additional charges after a grand jury indictment.

Each of the six suspects were indicted on two counts of aggravated rioting, three counts of assault and three counts of felonious assault. Previously, most of the suspects faced just one count of each or just assault charges.

So far, Cincinnati police have arrested 25-year-old Aisha Devaughn, 34-year-old Montianez Merriweather, 39-year-old Jermaine Matthews, 24-year-old Dekyra Vernon and 37-year-old Dominique Kittle. Police have also charged 38-year-old Patrick Rosemond, who was located in Georgia and is still awaiting extradition back to Cincinnati.

If they're convicted on all the charges they face now, each suspect could face up to around 29 years in prison.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich said the charges applied by the grand jury were universally applied to all defendants because of Ohio's complicity laws. Under Ohio law, anyone involved in a crime can be charged the same "as if he were a principal offender" if they were all engaged in the crime together.

This means each defendant is now facing the same charges as the offender accused of the most violence, regardless of their actions during the fight.

RELATED | New video shows moments before, after violent fight in downtown Cincinnati

Videos showing multiple angles of the violent fight were shared online, garnering national attention over the weekend of July 26. However, Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge has said the videos online do not provide the full story.

See the latest video released below:

New video shows moments before, after violent fight in downtown Cincinnati

Theetge said anyone who "placed their hands on somebody in an attempt to cause harm" will face consequences.

"I don't care which side of the incident, the fight, they were on ... that's unacceptable," Theetge said.

Police have not said whether they are still searching for additional suspects, or whether anyone else identified as participating in the brawl will face charges.

RELATED: Prosecutors, defense attorneys lay out claims of what happened during the fight

Theetge did say officers are also looking into whether some of the people involved were over-served at local bars or restaurants, saying it is clear alcohol played a part in the fight.

Hear from one of the alleged victims of the fight below: