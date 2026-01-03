Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sheriff: 1 person dead in 3-vehicle Forest Park crash

FOREST PARK, Ohio — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Forest Park Friday night, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

The crash happened at the intersection of Kemper Meadow Drive and Winton Road.

HCSO did not confirm the time of the crash or provide information on any other injuries.

WATCH: What we know about the crash

1 person is dead after a 3-vehicle crash in Forest Park

It is not clear what caused the crash.

HCSO said the office's traffic safety unit is on scene.

This is a breaking news story. We will update with additional information when we know more.

