LIVE: Lawmaker invites Black community leaders to meeting about downtown fight

Marc Price
CINCINNATI — Ohio lawmaker Cecil Thomas has asked Black community leaders in Cincinnati attend a meeting Monday to discuss concerns tied to a downtown fight that has garnered national attention.

You can watch the meeting live in the player below:

Specifically, Thomas has asked Black leaders, representatives of Black organizations and supporters of the Black community to attend to express any concerns tied to the city's handling of the fight.

"I will be wearing two hats as a member of the legislature and president of the [Greater Cincinnati Chapter of the National Action Network]," Thomas wrote in the announcement for the meeting. "The focus will be to express concern from a Black perspective and to ask the who, what, when, where, how and why regarding the current status of the investigation. The Black community deserves answers."

Videos have been posted to social media and released by law enforcement since the fight itself went viral weeks ago. On Friday, Cincinnati police released body camera footage from officers' interactions with the alleged victims in the fight after it was over.

