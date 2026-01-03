Sheriff: Juvenile in Clermont County accidentally shot in the head, in stable condition

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A juvenile was transported to the hospital Saturday and is in stable condition after they were accidentally shot in the head in Ohio Township, the Clermont County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said they received a 911 call shortly before 11 a.m. for an "accidental discharge of a firearm" at a home in the 2800 block of State Route 132. The call told authorities that a juvenile had been struck by a bullet, but they were conscious, breathing and responsive.

When deputies arrived, they found that the child had been shot in the back of the head. The Pierce Township Fire and EMS transported the child to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, where they remain in stable condition.

The sheriff's office did not say who shot the child or if the child had access to a gun. Both parents were at home during the shooting, and they accompanied the child to the hospital. No one else was injured, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives and the sheriff's office's Crime Scene Unit are continuing to investigate the shooting. Clermont County Children Protective Services was also notified and is conducting their own follow-up.

No charges have been filed at this time, the sheriff's office said.