Police arrest man for October murder of teen in Evanston

CINCINNATI — Police announced on Tuesday they have arrested 20-year-old Dezeon Jones in connection with the October murder of 16-year-old Javeir Randolph.

Cincinnati fire personnel responded to Jonathan Avenue in Evanston and found Randolph dead from a gunshot wound at around 1:16 p.m. on Oct. 13.

At the time of the shooting, family of Randolph said that a car pulled up, and someone inside began shooting at him. He ran, and the shooter continued firing at him, chasing him until he collapsed in the street.

“His mom ran down there and was trying to do CPR on her son," said Nina Turner, Randolph's aunt, in October. "Her son died in her arms. You know how hard that is? You got his blood on you and everything. Come on now. That's a hard feeling. I wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy.”

Turner and Randolph's family said they believed the shooting was a result of a mistaken identity. Turner said in October that Randolph was a Western Hills High School student who liked to play video games and was the oldest of eight children.

“Liked to wrestle and play. Been doing that for a long time. Had the most beautiful smile you could ever want to see,” said Turner in October.