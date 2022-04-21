Teens injured in drive-by shooting near Hamilton convenience store

HAMILTON, Ohio — Two teens were injured Wednesday night when someone fired gunshots into a vehicle at the corner of Benninghofen and Belle avenues in Hamilton, according to police.

The incident happened about 8:45 p.m. while the teens were driving after leaving an nearby convenience store, said Sgt. Rich Burkhardt.

“They were driving and someone shot into the car,” he said.

A 17-year-old boy suffered a non life-threatening gunshot wound and a 15-year-old boy was injured, apparently by debris, Burkhardt said.

The victims drove to Barney’s Bar where police and paramedics were called. Both were treated and released from the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.