Police identify teen shot and killed in South Fairmount Saturday night

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police identified the teen shot and killed in South Fairmount Saturday night.

Police said 17-year-old Kristopher Teetor died from his wounds at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

According to police, officers responded to a call about a man shot in the 1500 block of Queen City Ave. around 10:32 p.m.

When officers arrived, police said they found Teetor shot.

Police have not released if they have any suspects in Teetor's murder.

Police do urge anyone with any information about murder to call Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit at 1-513-352-3542.

