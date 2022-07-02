Pet Pals: Meet Franklin

HAMILTON, Ohio — In this week's edition of Pet Pals, we head to the Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton to meet Franklin.

Franklin has a calm, sweet demeanor while still having some of that youthful energy, he walks well on a leash and would make a great companion.

"Franklin is of our super seniors here. He's about eight years old and just as sweet as can be. We've got him listed as a retriever mix, but he might have some terrier in there making those adorable ears stand right up," said Sarah Lewandowski, community outreach coordinator for Animal Friends Humane Society.

Lewandowski said he is a fantastic size dog for someone who doesn't want to be knocked down, weighing only around 40 pounds.

"He started shy but came out of his shell," Lewandoski said. "He got to attend his first pet mobile event recently and he did great meeting all kinds of new people. He got to hang out with some of our dogs and he just did phenomenal. We really think he deserves an awesome home to settle in for the rest of his years."

If you think Franklin would be a fit for his forever home, head over to www.animalfriendshs.org/adopt/. You can also call them at 1-513-867-5727.

