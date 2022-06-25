Pet Pals: Meet Wrigley

HAMILTON, Ohio — In this week's edition of Pet Pals, we head to the Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton to meet Wrigley.

Wrigley is a three-month old hound mix with a whole lot of puppy energy!

“He came in as a stray so we don’t know what exactly he is but he’s definitely got some hound in him," said Animal Friends Humane Society community outreach coordinator Sarah Lewandowski. "He’s about three months old and he is all puppy, all sweetness, all that energy. So, he’s looking for a family just to give him all that love and time and attention.”

Lewandowski said because Wrigley is so young he hasn't been exposed much to other dogs, but his interaction with humans so far has been all positive. The humane society's first priority has been getting the little guy's vaccines up-to-date.

"For all the people and staff he’s interacted with obviously he’s been sugar sweet," Lewandowski said. "We think if you’re doing that proper socialization and introducing him to other pets he’d probably do great. He’s got some hound so of course you’d want to watch him with any little critters making sure he’s not going to want to chase them or anything like that.”

If you think Wrigley would be a fit for his forever home, head over to www.animalfriendshs.org/adopt/. You can also call them at 1-513-867-5727.